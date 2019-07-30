Police hunt man with 'loyalty over royalty' tattoo on face after family harm incident

Police are looking for a man with a tattoo reading “loyalty over royalty” on his right cheek who's wanted over a serious family harm incident.

Police say they have a warrant to arrest 31-year-old Jayden Hart and he is also to be arrested in relation to the serious family harm incident.

Mr Hart is described as 180cm tall, of medium build and can be identified by a tattoo reading “loyalty over royalty” on his right cheek.

He has strong links to the Porirua and Gisborne areas, a police spokesperson said tonight.

Mr Hart should not be approached and police urge the public to report any sightings or information on his whereabouts, the spokesperson said.

If you see Mr Hart call 111 immediately.