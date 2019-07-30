TODAY |

Police hunt man with 'loyalty over royalty' tattoo on face after family harm incident

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice

Police are looking for a man with a tattoo reading “loyalty over royalty” on his right cheek who's wanted over a serious family harm incident.

Police say they have a warrant to arrest 31-year-old Jayden Hart and he is also to be arrested in relation to the serious family harm incident.

Mr Hart is described as 180cm tall, of medium build and can be identified by a tattoo reading “loyalty over royalty” on his right cheek.

He has strong links to the Porirua and Gisborne areas, a police spokesperson said tonight.

Mr Hart should not be approached and police urge the public to report any sightings or information on his whereabouts, the spokesperson said.

If you see Mr Hart call 111 immediately. 

Information can also be provided to Porirua Police on 04 238 1401 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Jayden Hart.
Jayden Hart. Source: NZ Police
More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Patrick Lam (centre) celebrates winning 2019 Bakels New Zealand Supreme Pie Award.
Tauranga baker wins record seventh NZ Supreme Pie Award
2
Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad's rise to NRL stardom with Raiders fuelled by his family
3
The University of Auckland is investigating a violent incident between pro-China and pro-Hong Kong students.
Female activist knocked to the ground as Hong Kong, China tensions spill over at University of Auckland
4
The Black Cap has seemingly put some the pain from the World Cup behind him.
Martin Guptill breaks hotel room window in extraordinary T20 innings for Worcestershire
5
The exercise is part of the African nation’s Green Legacy Initiative.
Ethiopians plant hundreds of millions of trees in a single day, officials say
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:23
A polar blast is working its way up the country.

Coldest polar blast of winter starts disruptive march up the country
01:08
The Auckland Central MP says the project is "life-wrecking" and a little bit of financial assistance would go a long way.

Nikki Kaye vows to keep fighting for Auckland business owners hit by City Rail Link work
02:19
The University of Auckland is investigating a violent incident between pro-China and pro-Hong Kong students.

Female activist knocked to the ground as Hong Kong, China tensions spill over at University of Auckland

02:12
Today ACT leader David Seymour put forward amendments to his End of Life Choice Bill.

Strong support for legalising euthanasia in 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll, as MPs set to thrash out details