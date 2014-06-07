Police hunt for man in relation to Tauranga pizza store robbery

Police are looking for information after a robbery at a Papamoa Dominio's Pizza store in Tauranga, last night.

In a statement, Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Alan Kingsbury said they were called at 10.45pm yesterday after reports of a man entering the store and threatening the attendant with a hammer.

The man, who was wearing a grey hoodie and black pants, was said to have left the store on foot with money.

The attendant was not injured.

"We would still like more witnesses to come forward, so if anyone has any information, they are encouraged to contact us as soon as possible," Senior Sergeant Kingsbury said.