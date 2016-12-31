Police hunt for man following Napier hit and run yesterday

Source:
An arrest warrant has been issued for a man following a hit and run incident in Waterworth Avenue, Napier yesterday.
Jamie Lesley Jones is wanted over a hit and run incident in Napier.
"We are looking to locate Jamie Lesley Jones, aged 31, also from Napier," said Detective Sergeant Darren Pritchard.
"A 49 year-old man from Napier was struck by a vehicle following an altercation between two men, that occured at approximately 11.45am."
The driver of the vehicle left the area immediately after the incident, he added.
The injured man is currently in a critical condition in Hawkes Bay Hospital.
