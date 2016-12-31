Police hunt for man following Napier hit and run yesterday

An arrest warrant has been issued for a man following a hit and run incident in Waterworth Avenue, Napier yesterday.

Jamie Lesley Jones is wanted over a hit and run incident in Napier. Source: 1 NEWS

"We are looking to locate Jamie Lesley Jones, aged 31, also from Napier," said Detective Sergeant Darren Pritchard.

"A 49 year-old man from Napier was struck by a vehicle following an altercation between two men, that occured at approximately 11.45am."

The driver of the vehicle left the area immediately after the incident, he added.

