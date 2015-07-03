Police hunt man who brandished shotgun as he chased another in South Auckland

Armed police were deployed in South Auckland tonight after reports of a man with a long-barrel shotgun chasing another man.

Senior Sergeant Peter Marriott told 1 NEWS at the scene that officers responded to reports of an armed man chasing another man on Massey road, Mangere East just after 7pm.

The offender escaped in a car, which was found 500 metres away from the scene, Mr Marriott said.

Police have located the firearm and are continuing inquiries to locate the offender, he said.