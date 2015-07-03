 

Police hunt man who brandished shotgun as he chased another in South Auckland

1 NEWS
Armed police were deployed in South Auckland tonight after reports of a man with a long-barrel shotgun chasing another man.

Senior Sergeant Peter Marriott told 1 NEWS at the scene that officers responded to reports of an armed man chasing another man on Massey road, Mangere East just after 7pm.

The offender escaped in a car, which was found 500 metres away from the scene, Mr Marriott said.

Police have located the firearm and are continuing inquiries to locate the offender, he said.

The Armed Offenders Squad has been stood down and police say there's no risk to the public.

A police Armed Offenders Squad officer. Source: 1 NEWS
