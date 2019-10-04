TODAY |

Police on hunt for man accused of wielding knife during Christchurch heist

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice

A man is accused of having wielded a knife during a robbery of a Christchurch liquor store last night, and police are appealing for public help to find him.

Police said the man entered Henry’s Beer, Wine & Spirits on Moorhouse Avenue around 8.45pm and presented a knife.

He made off on foot towards Colombo Street.

The man, who is around 172 centimetres tall and of a medium build, was wearing a dark grey hoodie, blue jeans and tan coloured shoes.

Anyone with information that may assist in the investigation is being urged to contact Christchurch police on 105 quoting file number 191004/9551.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Police are appealing for information after this man entered Henry’s Beer, Wine & Spirits on Moorhouse Avenue, Christchurch, around 8.45pm on Thursday October 3. Source: Supplied
More From
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:07
Police investigating broad daylight brawl on Auckland road
2
Startling video shows SH4 in central North Island torn and buckled following slip
3
Turangi petrol station killer, convicted after 30 years in high-profile cold case, has died
4
Wairoa Mongrel Mob member faces 58 charges of dealing, supplying meth and cannabis
5
Gary Lineker backs down on All Blacks' haka comments after John Campbell calls him out on Twitter
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:10

Startling video shows SH4 in central North Island torn and buckled following slip
00:16

Students occupy Auckland Uni building, calling for vice chancellor's resignation over white supremacy on campus
00:07

Police investigating broad daylight brawl on Auckland road

Taco bell confirms first NZ location, gives details of opening date