Police on hunt for man accused of wielding knife during Christchurch heist

A man is accused of having wielded a knife during a robbery of a Christchurch liquor store last night, and police are appealing for public help to find him.

Police said the man entered Henry’s Beer, Wine & Spirits on Moorhouse Avenue around 8.45pm and presented a knife.

He made off on foot towards Colombo Street.

The man, who is around 172 centimetres tall and of a medium build, was wearing a dark grey hoodie, blue jeans and tan coloured shoes.

Anyone with information that may assist in the investigation is being urged to contact Christchurch police on 105 quoting file number 191004/9551.