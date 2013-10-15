Police hunt Hastings arsonists

A series of deliberately lit fires in hedges, trees and a tractor in Hastings have Hawke's Bay police on the hunt for the culprits.

Fire engine Source: 1 NEWS

The police say the fires were lit in the suburb of Frimley in recent weeks.

A hedge on a Nottingley Road property was set alight in the early hours of December 30, said Detective Constable Rhyan Honeyfield.

This was followed by a similar incident overnight in Frimley Road yesterday where a tree was damaged by fire.

Sometime over the same period a tractor was also set alight in the Bridgeman Concrete yard, Omahu Road, Mr Honeyfield said.

He said the fires are not believed to be linked to the Holmes Place house fire in Flaxmere on January 2.