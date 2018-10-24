Police on the hunt for fugitive mum who failed to appear in Rotorua court on child murder charge

Police are actively seeking a mother who was due to appear in court on Tuesday over the death of her toddler.
Source: 1 NEWS
Southern Cheyenne Thompson, 27, failed to appear in the Rotorua High Court and a warrant to arrest her was issued by the court.
The murder charges she faces are over her daughter, Comfort Joy Witeri-Thompson.
The 18-month-old died in Waikato Hospital on July 24th, 2018, following an incident at a Tirau address.
Police say anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact them via 111 and quote file number 210209/7336.
Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.