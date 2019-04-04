Police hunt for four people who burgled Carterton home overnight after threatening owner

Police are seeking the help of the public after four people ambushed a Carterton resident overnight, demanding cash and personal property of the the homeowner.

Source: 1 NEWS

Detective Senior Sergeant Barry Bysouth says the incident happened at about 1.30am yesterday when the resident was woken by a knock at the door.

The homeowner got up and was confronted in the hallway by four people, one was holding a long-barrelled firearm and another was holding a hammer.

The offenders demanded property and cash and went on to search the house stealing electrical items and cash from the victim.

Following this, they left the property, travelling in a vehicle, possibly toward Lincoln Road.

Police believe the attack was targeted and are asking anyone who may have seen the suspects to contact them.

Whilst one suspect could not be described other than wearing dark clothing, the remaining three suspects are described as:

Wearing bandannas over their lower faces and dark clothing.

One is described as stocky and tall, another tall and slim and the third as small and thin.

The firearm is described as long-barrelled and is likely to be a shotgun or rifle of some description.

Police ask anyone who saw a vehicle in Frederick Street between 1.30 and 2.00am on Saturday to contact the Wairarapa Police on 105 and quote file number 200613/1775.

Alternatively people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111.