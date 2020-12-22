Police hunt erratic driver accused of causing other car to flip on Auckland motorway this morning

Police are at the scene where two cars crashed, causing one to flip, after another vehicle crossed two lanes on Auckland's Southern Motorway this morning.

Traffic building north along the Southern Motorway from Bairds Rd, in Ōtara. Source: New Zealand Transport Agency

The incident occurred northbound near the South Auckland suburb of Ōtāhuhu at around 5.25am, a police spokesperson said.

A vehicle reportedly crossed two lanes without warning, causing the two other cars to crash.

One of the vehicles was flipped during the incident.

The driver of the vehicle which crossed the lanes has since left the scene, and police are making inquiries to locate them, they said.

No one has been seriously injured in the incident.