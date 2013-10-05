Police hunt continues for man alleged of holding up an Auckland bank

Police are still looking for a man alleged to have held up an Auckland bank yesterday.

Source: 1 NEWS

A school was locked down as police descended on the ANZ Bank on Glenfield Road in Glenfield at about 1pm.

Police said a man entered the bank armed with a pistol and demanded money from staff before fleeing with some cash.

"Bank procedures ensured only a small amount of money was in the tills," said Detective Sergeant Ross Clapp.

No one is thought to have been injured.

A police spokeswoman said there had been no developments overnight although police have said they are following leads.

The man was thought to be aged in his mid 20s and is described as Maori or Pacific Islander.