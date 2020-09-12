Police hunt continues for convicted killer who escaped Auckland hospital yesterday

Police are still on the hunt for a convicted killer who escaped from police custody while at Auckland's Middlemore Hospital early yesterday morning.

Katrina Epiha, 22, was last year sentenced to life imprisonment for stabbing a woman to death at a party in Christchurch in 2017.

Epiha was last seen running towards Gray Avenue, in Māngere, at 12.30am yesterday, after escaping from Middlemore Hospital.

Police say Epiha is dangerous and should not be approached.