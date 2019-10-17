TODAY |

Police hop on RNZAF flight to Chatham Islands as residents take part in gun buyback

1 NEWS
Today's the start of the only opportunity Chatham Island residents have to take part in the nationwide firearms buyback.

Police officers have flown on an air force Hercules C130 for the four-day buyback at the island's courthouse, following multiple buyback events throughout the country in which thousands of guns and add-ons have been handed in.

The buyback scheme comes after the March 15 Christchurch terrorist attack, in which 51 people died.

The country-wide amnesty ends on December 20. From then on, possessing a prohibited firearm will be a crime.

A list of prohibited guns and add-ons, as well as the price list can be found on the police website.

It’s the only opportunity residents there will have to take part in the nationwide initiative. Source: Breakfast
