Police hold 'concerns for safety' of Te Awamutu schoolgirl who failed to return home yesterday

Police are appealing to the public after a girl failed to return to her Te Awamutu home from school in Hamilton yesterday.

Taniko was due to take a 4.00pm bus home to Te Awamutu. Source: NZ Police

Taniko was last seen at 7.00am yesterday after taking the bus from her home in Te Awamutu to school.

Police say she was last in contact with her family at about 2.00pm when she told them she would be on the 4.00pm bus back to Te Awamutu.

Taniko did not return home as expected and police say they and Taniko's family are "concerned for her safety".

Taniko is about 165 to 170cm tall and of medium build.

She was last seen wearing her school uniform, which includes black shorts, a white top, black jacket, black shoes and black ankle socks. She also had a bright pink Nike backpack.

Anyone with information as to Taniko's whereabouts is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote file number 210225/3757.

