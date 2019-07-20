Police hold collection events across the country as part of the buy-back and amnesty scheme

Police are halfway through one of the biggest weekends of the gun buy-back and amnesty scheme with a total of 1,055 prohibited firearms were handed in across the country.

Police held eight collection events around New Zealand as part of the scheme.

Collection events were held in Te Aroha, Ohope, Hastings, Palmerston North, Upper Hutt, Hokitika, Rolleston and Dunedin.

Wellington and Canterbury currently sit at the top of the list for prohibited firearms that have been processed.

Countrywide, 692 firearms owners were processed today.

The total amount compensated to firearms owners is $1,757,414.

Provisional figures per Police district include the following:

Waikato: 79 firearms owners were processed, handing in a total of 114 prohibited firearms and 305 parts and accessories.

Bay of Plenty: 34 firearms owners were processed, handing in a total of 53 prohibited firearms and 208 parts and accessories.

Eastern: 58 firearms owners were processed, handing in a total of 95 prohibited firearms and 122 parts and accessories.

Central: 124 firearms owners were processed, handing in a total of 189 prohibited firearms and 351 parts and accessories.

Wellington: 125 firearms owners were processed, handing in a total of 204 prohibited firearms and 532 parts and accessories.

Tasman: 42 firearms owners were processed, handing in a total of 67 prohibited firearms and 166 parts and accessories.

Canterbury: 126 firearms owners were processed, handing in a total of 177 prohibited firearms and 415 parts and accessories.