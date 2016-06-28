 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Police help Lions fans get to the game after tickets and passports stolen

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Canterbury Police helped two British and Irish Lions rugby fans get to tonight's match in Christchurch after their tickets and passports were stolen from their campervan earlier today.

British & Irish Lions Tour to Australia 2013 Suncrop Stadium, Brisbane, Australia 8/6/2013 British & Irish Lions vs Queensland Reds The Lions team in a huddle before the game Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

The Lions during their 2013 tour of Australia.

Source: Photosport

The campervan was parked in Lichfield Street whilst the couple met up with thier daughter and son-in-law, and their two young grandchildren for a meal.

On return, they found out their belongings had been stolen including their cherished tickets and passports to the game.

When Police got reports of the incident, they took the couple to the stadium and arranged for replacement tickets.

The grandchildren received soft toy police dogs, the campervan's staying at the stadium grounds overnight and the matter has been referred to the British High Commission.

Police are following lines of enquiry to find the culprits.

Related

Christchurch and Canterbury

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
No front row likes to go backwards at scrum time but this shove from the Crusaders struck a nerve big time.

Watch: Lions topple previously unbeaten Crusaders in gruelling affair in Christchurch

00:30
2
He's missed two other attempts in his career but on a special afternoon against the Titans, Hoffman could do no wrong.

Watch: Icing on the cake! Ryan Hoffman dogpiled by Warriors after nailing first-ever conversion to end 300th NRL match

00:27
3
The Canterbury side has kept their Maori challenge under wraps all week but they didn't hold back when it came time to unleash it.

Lions grind out try-less win over the Crusaders in Christchurch

4
Magnitude 4.7 quake near Haast

Widely felt quake shakes Christchurch

00:19
5
Savea's silky smooth voice came to the fore when he joined pop sensation Keating for an impromptu duet of his hit song 'When You Say Nothing At All'.

'This is what I call a house party' - Julian Savea outperforms Ronan Keating during impressive duet

02:15
Six months after being diagnosed with cancer, Te Aroha Isaia heard the words she's been waiting for.

Brave young mum battling cancer receives long awaited good news - 'I'm cancer free'

Just before Christmas Te Aroha Isaia was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

01:47
A wild night out in Suva left Josh Narube dead and a New Zealand diplomat leaving the country.

'Couldn't he have called the police and ambulance?' – friends of Fijian man who died in fall upset at Immigration NZ staffer's actions

A wild night out in Suva left Josh Narube dead.

00:46
There were no wild celebrations for the Kiwi helmsman, with his job not yet done despite beating BAR in Bermuda.

Video: Sheepish Peter Burling gives screaming Team NZ fans a wave and thumbs up as he hits dry land

There were no wild celebrations for the Kiwi helmsman, with his job not yet done despite beating BAR in Bermuda.


03:49
Matt Vickers watched his wife Lecretia Seales die, and is thrilled euthanasia will be debated by politicians.

'She was faced with a choice of a long slow death or assistance to die'

Matt Vickers watched his wife Lecretia Seales die, and is thrilled euthanasia will be debated by politicians.


03:17
The Conservative leader is tipped to hold onto power, despite not having the best campaign.

'She didn't run a very good campaign' – Theresa May projected to win UK election despite poor effort on the road

The Conservative leader is tipped to hold onto power, despite not having the best campaign.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ