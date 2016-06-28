Police help Lions fans get to the game after tickets and passports stolen

Canterbury Police helped two British and Irish Lions rugby fans get to tonight's match in Christchurch after their tickets and passports were stolen from their campervan earlier today.

The Lions during their 2013 tour of Australia. Source: Photosport

The campervan was parked in Lichfield Street whilst the couple met up with thier daughter and son-in-law, and their two young grandchildren for a meal.

On return, they found out their belongings had been stolen including their cherished tickets and passports to the game.

When Police got reports of the incident, they took the couple to the stadium and arranged for replacement tickets.

The grandchildren received soft toy police dogs, the campervan's staying at the stadium grounds overnight and the matter has been referred to the British High Commission.