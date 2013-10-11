 

Police helicopter brought in as cops hunt Rodney burglary suspects

Two men fled on foot from the scene of a burglary in the Waitoki area of Rodney this morning. 

A search is ongoing after two men wearing black clothing fled into a bush area after a burglary about 10am on Whitehills Road. 

A large number of police are searching the area, with support from a Police Eagle Helicopter. 

Cordons are in place in several parts of Waitoki and residents are asked to ensure their vehicles are locked in case the offenders attempt to steal a car. 

