Police helicopter brought in as cops hunt Rodney burglary suspects

Two men fled on foot from the scene of a burglary in the Waitoki area of Rodney this morning.
A search is ongoing after two men wearing black clothing fled into a bush area after a burglary about 10am on Whitehills Road.
A large number of police are searching the area, with support from a Police Eagle Helicopter.
Cordons are in place in several parts of Waitoki and residents are asked to ensure their vehicles are locked in case the offenders attempt to steal a car.
