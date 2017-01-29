 

New Zealand


Police have 'grave concerns' for mystery woman in a critical condition following fatal Manukau crash

The police hope a musical themed tattoo on the woman's ankle will help to identify her.
Source: 1 NEWS

Auckland

00:28
1
A father and daughter in Surfers Paradise were repeatedly punched by a driver of another vehicle yesterday.

Shocking moment father and daughter are assaulted in suspected road rage attack in Gold Coast

00:52
2
3

'Back to normal now' - Spark networks working after outages across the country

00:30
4
Iosefo amazed commentators making an incredible catch and offload with one hand against Japan.

Live updates: Wellington Sevens, Day 2

00:21
5
Hameed Jhalid Darweesh was detained following the Trump ban on Iraqis entering the US.

'This is the soul of America'- detained Iraq released from JFK airport following Trump's refugee ban

00:48
'It's a miracle they're alive' – passengers flung from vehicle after car was hit by fleeing driver

Those travelling in a car which was hit by a fleeing vehicle weren't wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash and were ejected from the car.

00:52
One person is in a critical condition, three others are serious and one other has suffered moderate injuries.

00:21
