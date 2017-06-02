Police have grave concerns for missing Christchurch man

Police are continuing to appeal for information in relation to missing Christchurch man Michael McGrath.

Mr McGrath has been missing for nearly two weeks and police say they have grave concerns for his wellbeing.

A special notice has been released today with the details of the information that Police are seeking in relation to Mr McGrath's disappearance.

This will also be distributed as a flyer in the greater Halswell area including residential and retail premises.

Police say the focus of the investigation remains on finding Mr McGrath or any evidence relating to his whereabouts.

They would like to hear from anyone in the Halswell area who may have CCTV cameras at their residential property or commercial premises.

Area searches will be undertaken with a focus on Checketts Avenue over the coming days.