 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Police have grave concerns for missing Christchurch man

share

Source:

NZN

Police are continuing to appeal for information in relation to missing Christchurch man Michael McGrath.

The brother of Michael McGrath has gone public with his family's torment.
Source: 1 NEWS

Mr McGrath has been missing for nearly two weeks and police say they have grave concerns for his wellbeing.

A special notice has been released today with the details of the information that Police are seeking in relation to Mr McGrath's disappearance.

This will also be distributed as a flyer in the greater Halswell area including residential and retail premises.

Police say the focus of the investigation remains on finding Mr McGrath or any evidence relating to his whereabouts.

They would like to hear from anyone in the Halswell area who may have CCTV cameras at their residential property or commercial premises.

Area searches will be undertaken with a focus on Checketts Avenue over the coming days.

Anyone who may have CCTV footage or information in relation to Mr McGrath's disappearance is asked to call Christchurch Central Police Station

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:27
1
The pop star told concert goers she changed her set list after meeting Charlotte Campbell, whose 15-year-old daughter died in the blast.

Ariana Grande completely changes show line-up in honour of 15-year-old Manchester attack victim


01:09
2
The song was written by New Zealander Neil Finn.

'Crowded House thanks you' - Neil Finn reacts to Manchester concert duet of iconic Kiwi song


01:38
3
The WBO heavyweight champ will choose either Dean Lonergan or David Higgins to support him in the UK in the next few days.

Exclusive: September title defence in UK with Hughie Fury being discussed as Joseph Parker chooses David Higgins in DUCO fallout

00:28
4
After a rocky start, the junior NZ side found their stride against the Italians using sheer pace and class.

Video: Baby Blacks speedster Orbyn Leger finishes off blistering try with untouchable pace as NZ U20s take lead for good

5
The former Blues and All Blacks enforcer played a key role in the Auckland side taking a game to the Pacific.

The full list: The Queen's 91st Birthday Honours, 2017

00:22
Her 69-year-old husband received serious injuries.

Team NZ’s Peter Burling pays tribute to Bermuda tragedy, after Christchurch woman killed in boat collision

"Our thoughts are with them".


00:22
The Kiwis were penalised three times during their second race against Team USA in Bermuda.

America's Cup recap: Who will Team NZ race in tomorrow's semi? Thinking caps on after gut-wrenching loss to Oracle

Relive today's action on the last day of round robin racing in the 35th America's Cup from Bermuda.

00:22
Her 69-year-old husband received serious injuries.

'Everyone was pretty upset' - 62-year-old New Zealand woman dies after boat collision in Bermuda, local man arrested

The woman's 69-year-old husband received serious injuries.


Watch: Team NZ on top after back-to-back wins, unpredictable Artemis Racing topple Oracle again

Team NZ won both their races and are now on top of the standings after day seven of the America's Cup qualifiers in Bermuda.


03:11
Emmanuel Macron urged engineers and innovators disappointed with Donald Trump’s decision to come to France and work there.

'Make our planet great again' - world leaders slam Trump for leaving Paris climate deal

French President Emmanuel Macron has told disaffected US engineers to come and work in France.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ