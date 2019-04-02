Police have concerns 'something sinister' happened to missing Northland mum as they release new details

Police now believe "foul play" may be involved in the disappearance of missing Northland woman Bridget Simmonds.

Missing Northland woman Bridget Simmonds. Source: NZ Police

The 43-year-old mother of two was reported missing on March 6, 2019.

Police say they carried out a number of search warrants today over the disappearance.

Ms Simmonds went missing after being dropped off by her mother at the Regent Countdown in Whangārei about midday on February 23 last year.

According to police, this was the last confirmed sighting of her.

Since this time, police say they have made extensive inquiries, spoken to her friends, family and associates, sifted through hours of CCTV footage and issued multiple appeals to the public for information in a bid to find her.

CCTV footage of Bridget Simmonds at an ATM. Source: NZ Police

Police have recently received new information from the public, which has led investigators to believe foul play may be involved.

Detective Senior Sergeant John Clayton says police have spoken to a number of people in relation to Bridget’s disappearance and have obtained considerable information.

“As a result, we have grave concerns that something sinister may have happened to Bridget,” he says.

He says investigators have established a woman, believed to be Ms Simmonds, caught a taxi from Countdown to a property on Wilson Road, Parakao, the day she went missing.

Police say Ms Simmonds is known to have previously lived there.

Police are now focusing on that property and the wider Parakao area, and have today conducted a number of search warrants at the property and others nearby.

Divers were also involved in today's search.

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw Ms Simmonds at a property on Wilson Road on February 23, 2019.