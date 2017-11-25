Police happy with behaviour of Tonga and England RLWC fans despite 21 arrests

Celebrations following last night's nail-bittingly close Rugby League World Cup semi-final match between England and Tonga ran smoothly, according to police.

Thousands of Tongan supporters poured out onto the streets around Auckland's Mt Smart Stadium after England's 20-18 win over Tonga.

A number of roads were closed and extra police staff were deployed around Otahuhu Town Centre in an effort to manage congestion and to keep the community safe.

While 21 people were arrested for disorder related charges, Inspector Wendy Spiller says that overall, police were happy with the behaviour of the public following the game.

"We were disappointed that a person smashed the window of a Police patrol vehicle on Rockfield Road in Penrose at approximately 10.15pm", said Inspector Spiller.

Police took a zero-tolerance approach to the small number of people who threatened to spoil the celebrations, arresting and removing the trouble-makers immediately.