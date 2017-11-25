 

Police happy with behaviour of Tonga and England RLWC fans despite 21 arrests

Celebrations following last night's nail-bittingly close Rugby League World Cup semi-final match between England and Tonga ran smoothly, according to police.

Andrew Fifita was denied a try at the death as England came out on top 20-18 over Tonga in Auckland.
Source: SKY

Thousands of Tongan supporters poured out onto the streets around Auckland's Mt Smart Stadium after England's 20-18 win over Tonga.

England defeated Tonga 20-18 at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland.
Source: SKY

A number of roads were closed and extra police staff were deployed around Otahuhu Town Centre in an effort to manage congestion and to keep the community safe.

While 21 people were arrested for disorder related charges, Inspector Wendy Spiller says that overall, police were happy with the behaviour of the public following the game.

The King of Tonga, Tupou VI showed his support wearing a Mate Ma'a Tonga playing jersey.
Source: SKY

"We were disappointed that a person smashed the window of a Police patrol vehicle on Rockfield Road in Penrose at approximately 10.15pm", said Inspector Spiller.

Police took a zero-tolerance approach to the small number of people who threatened to spoil the celebrations, arresting and removing the trouble-makers immediately.

Inspector Spiller said "It's been great to see the passion from Tongan supporters during the tournament and we are pleased that the majority of supporters behaved appropriately."

