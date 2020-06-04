Police had to seek two young people who failed to return to Covid-19 isolation after funeral

A spokesperson for the Covid-19 response says six people failed to return to quarantine on time after gaining compassionate leave to attend a funeral in Hamilton.
The spokesperson said four people were late to return back from the funeral, while two others did not return at all.
The two young people, a child and a teenager, had to be sought by police.
The youngest person has now been found and returned to quarantine in a government run hotel facility.
But the teenager has been allowed to enter self-isolation, away from the quarantine hotel, after talks with police and iwi.