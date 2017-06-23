Police given 'creative reasons' for non-essential travel

Some New Zealanders have been getting creative in finding ways to break Alert Level 4 restrictions, police say.

While pleased with the public's overall response to the latest lockdown, police said they had stopped people from non-essential and long-distance travel that included fixing a shower, buying a puppy, delivering fish to a friend, getting "better quality meat", and going for a Sunday drive.

Two poachers were also caught on farmland at Totora Flat in Grey District.

Officers say they located two men in a vehicle, one of whom admitted hunting. An unloaded firearm was also found in the vehicle.Inquiries are underway to determine whether charges would be filed.

Meanwhile in Wellington, police turned around a number of motorists who travelled to Pauatahanui inlet to see a pod of visiting orca.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said it was not the time "to throw caution to the wind".

"By and large New Zealanders continue to recognise the importance of these restrictions for the health and wellbeing of us all.

"Police will not tolerate behaviour that deliberately jeopardises everyone’s efforts to date."

As of 5pm yesterday, 107 people have been charged with a total of 115 offences nationwide since Level 4 restrictions began. In the same time period, 293 people were warned for 295 offences.