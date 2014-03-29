 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Police get automated access to driver licence photos in fight against offending

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Police have a new tool in their fight against offending, with a new automated system that allows them to access driver licence photos.

Police

Source: 1 NEWS

Police say timely access to New Zealand Transport Agency driver licence photos will improve officers' ability to identify the people they interact with, and reduce the risk of offenders avoiding enforcement action.

"New Zealanders may be surprised to learn that previously when we ran a check against someone's driver licence we couldn't see the photo," said Assistant Commissioner of road policing Sandra Venables.

Using the new system which went live yesterday, police will be able to immediately check the identity of drivers in cases where a driver fails to produce their driver licence . 

Police say access to the photo will reduce opportunities for unlicensed, disqualified, or suspended drivers to pass themselves off as legitimate licence holders. 

Driver licence photos will also assist police to identify a person where necessary in other situations, such as when a person is disorderly or committing an offence.

"This information will make it easier for us to do our jobs, and will ultimately help to keep people safe," Ms Venables said.

Until 2017, police required a person's written consent or a warrant to access a driver licence photo. 

An amendment in 2017 to the Land Transport Act authorises police to access driver licence photos for a law enforcement purpose. 

Access under the law change was previously on a case by case basis.

The new automated system replaces a manual process and makes the information available to frontline officers 24/7, Ms Venables said.

This new system is part of the response to the Government inquiry into the Phillip John Smith/Traynor incident in which the convicted murderer and child sex offender fled to Brazil in 2014 while on temporary release from prison.

Related

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:18
1
In total eight boys have emerged alive from the cave system.

LIVE: Thailand cave rescue, day three - will the final four boys and their teacher leave the cave today?

00:20
2
Leaving the Royal Chapel, three-year-old Charlotte checked over her shoulder to make sure the photographers stayed put.

Watch: Adorable Princess Charlotte puts media in their place at Prince Louis' christening party: 'You're not coming'

00:33
3
The girl was found dead at the weekend, and police have since launched a homicide investigation.

Murder probe underway in Auckland after death of 17-year-old girl

4
injecting injection vaccine vaccination medicine flu man doctor insulin health drug influenza concept - stock image

Two babies die in Samoa hospital minutes after receiving 'MMR' vaccinations; Investigation underway

00:20
5
The Tesla founder had the sub made to help rescuers saving the young footballers.

Elon Musk and 'mini-sub' made from spare rocket parts arrives at Thai cave to help with rescue

01:58
Allison Frankton from Christchurch is passionate about the environment, but she also wants to use a plastic straw.

‘Disabled people care about the environment’: Include us in the plastic straw debate says the disability community

For many disabled Kiwis plastic straws give them the independence to drink and eat on their own.


His lawyer told the Porirua District Court he couldn't make his Christchurch date as he didn't have enough money to get there.

Rapper Scribe's drugs charge sentencing delayed as court hears he faces other charge of 'domestic nature'

Other details from today's brief appearance in the Christchurch District Court have been suppressed.

05:15
Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football buffs in breaking down the upcoming FIFA World Cup semi-finals.

World Cup Chat: Fireworks expected in France v Belgium semi - so who wins? And what about England?

Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football buffs in breaking down the upcoming FIFA World Cup semi-finals.

00:34
Early this morning four boys were pulled out of the cave but eight are still underground.

Schoolmates of trapped Thai cave boys reveal their fears - 'I'm worried about their physical well-being'

Students at Maesaiprasitsart school said they pray and meditate daily for the boys.

01:38
The Acting PM hopes Thursday’s industrial action by nurses can still be avoided.

Nurses' strike will cause 'disruption to health services nationwide' after ‘highest pay increase in 14 long years’ rejected - Winston Peters

But the Acting PM hopes Thursday's industrial action by nurses can still be avoided.