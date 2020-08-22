Police 'generally happy' with Aucklanders' behaviour as country enters second weekend under Level 3

Police say they've been "generally happy with how Aucklanders have behaved" as the city enters its second weekend under Alert Level 3.

"This weekend and generally during Level 3, we've had no major incidents at checkpoints and nothing has happened overnight of any significance so we're really happy," Inspector Trevor Beggs, manager of operational delivery for Tāmaki Makaurau, told 1 NEWS.

There have been no arrests or charges laid in the last 24 hours, Mr Beggs said.

As of 4pm yesterday, police have had "over 140,000 people" travel through 13 different checkpoints set up in North and South Auckland, with "just over 7000 people" being turned around.

Mr Beggs said the numbers "don't reflect too badly," adding that he believes people "have got the message now" to only travel in and out of Auckland if necessary.

"I think in the early days of this Level 3 lockdown, there was some confusion around it, but now numbers have dropped off significantly and people are really following the rules."

He said people being turned away at the checkpoints have largely been for "run of the mill things" such as seeing loved ones on either side of the border.

"We understand that, but we are under Level 3 and the sooner that we can get out of Level 3 by behaving ourselves and stopping the spread of Covid, it's the best for everyone."

Mr Beggs said people have been presenting permits at the checkpoints, making them "run a lot more smoothly".

He added that he hasn't "noticed any complacency" by Aucklanders during the second lockdown.

"I think that people generally want to follow the rules, and if we work together on this, we can reduce the spread of Covid and this is what this is all about.

Mr Beggs called for people to "stay home and stay safe," and to get tested for Covid-19 if necessary.