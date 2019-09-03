Police frustrated by drivers using cell phones after road safety operation in Wellington

Almost 90 per cent of infringement notices issued by police in central Wellington yesterday during a road safety operation were for phone use while driving.

Police said in a statement today they were frustrated by the findings, which showed of the 117 notices issued during the three hours, 102 were for using cell phones while behind the wheel.

"It is unacceptable that so many people were willing to risk their own safety and put others in harm's way by choosing to drive distracted and focus on their cell phones instead of the road," Wellington road policing supervisor Sergeant Laurence Vautier said.

"Of concern is that a large number of the drivers caught said they were using social media apps such as Facebook and Twitter while driving.

"Police ask that drivers make a conscious effort to drive distraction free. Life is worth it, distracted driving is not."