Police found to have used excessive force when handcuffed man was 'leg-swept' by officer, causing face to hit wall heater

Police used excessive force following an arrest in July 2017 in Ashburton, the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) has found.

Source: 1 NEWS

In a statement by the IPCA, it says that police had approached the driver's window of a car after reports a man was behaving "strangely and was believed to have crashed his car into a bollard".

They saw the man in the driver's seat had blood on his face.

"The man failed an alcohol breath test and was required to accompany the officers to the station. The man refused to comply with police so he was arrested and police used force to extract him from the vehicle. The Authority found that the arrest was lawful."

The IPCA said at the police station an officer moved the man to face a wall, "as he believed the man was threatening and intending to 'smack' him or spit blood at him".

"The officer said he feared for his personal safety so he leg-swept the man off his feet, causing him to land face first on the ground. On the way down, the man hit his face on a wall heater, causing him to bleed heavily from his face. The man was handcuffed behind his back at the time."

Authority chair Judge Colin Doherty said the force used "was not in self-defence and was unjustified". The IPCA also found seeking medical attention was delayed, "which was unacceptable".

Police responded to the report, saying the police investigation found "the officer's actions did not reach the standards expected by New Zealand Police when caring for people in Police custody".