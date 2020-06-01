Police find vehicle linked to fatal Auckland shooting, homicide investigation

Police have found a vehicle linked to the death of a man in a shooting in Auckland on Monday.

Whangārei man Clifford Umuhuri, 47, was found dead by police at an address on Parkfield Terrace, Grafton, just after 6am on June 1.

Police say they have now recovered a silver Nissan Skyline car from an area south of Auckland that had been linked to the homicide investigation.

The car is believed to have been seen in St Johns and Glenn Innes in the early hours of Monday morning.

Police were called to an address on St Johns Rd shortly after 6am that morning after reports of gunshot sounds and screaming. The vehicle is thought to have then fled to Grafton, stopping at Parkfield Terrace, where Mr Umuhuri died.

Detective Inspector Lloyd Schmid says the investigation is continuing to make progress. Police are currently following numerous lines of inquiry, including going over CCTV footage.

"But we would still like to hear from anyone who saw this vehicle in the St Johns and Glen Innes areas between 5.30am and 6.30am on Monday 1 June.

“Anyone in the St Johns area that heard these shots or think they saw something – no matter how small – then they should contact us."

Police say it was early on a public holiday, but anyone that may have seen the car should also get in touch.

"It is possible that the vehicle was being driven at speed at the time," says Mr Schmid.

A karakia was held on Wednesday at the Parkfield Terrace site in Grafton and was attended by Mr Umuhuri's whānau.