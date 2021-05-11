TODAY |

Police find a number of knives as investigation into Dunedin Countdown stabbings continues

Police say they have found a number of knives as the investigation into the Dunedin Countdown stabbings continues.

Officers investigating the incident were still calling for witnesses to come forward as they tried to piece together what happened before and during the attack. Source: 1 NEWS

The knives were found amongst blood samples that were taken and also things that were discarded at the scene, 1 NEWS reporter Lisa Davies says.

Police are still calling for witnesses to come forward try to piece together what happened in the lead up to and during the stabbing spree.

It comes as a 42-year-old man charged with four counts of attempted murder appeared in Dunedin District Court this afternoon over the attack.

He’s been remanded in custody without plea.

The accused, flanked by four guards, was dressed in a prison gown and kept his head down throughout the proceedings.

He’s described as being of no fixed abode on the charge sheet and his lawyer did not seek a formal mental health assessment.

Four people remain in hospital after the incident. Source: 1 NEWS

Judge Peter Rollo has granted him interim name suppression until his next appearance in the High Court on June 1.

The four victims are still recovering in hospital after the attack.

