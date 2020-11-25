Police find boy missing from Auckland suburb of St Heliers

After putting out an alert to media, police have found a boy who went missing from his home in the Auckland suburb of Saint Heliers yesterday.

Aiden was last seen wearing jeans and a green hoodie with a black Nike backpack. Source: 1 NEWS

Aiden is safe and well, police said in an update this morning.

Police said yesterday that his family was concerned for his welfare and wanted to make sure he was safe, and had asked anyone who had seen him to contact them immediately.