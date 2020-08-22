TODAY |

Police find body of missing Auckland man who had lived on boat

Source:  1 NEWS

Police searching for a missing boatie in Auckland's Mahurangi Harbour have located a body on the shoreline.

Police were appealing for any sightings of a grey dinghy, described as 8-10 feet with an outboard. Source: NZ Police

The Auckland man, aged in his sixties, who lived on a boat had not had contact with anyone since Thursday.

Police were notified yesterday after the man failed to turn up to work.

His body was located a couple of kilometres south of Scotts Landing.

The death will be referred to the Coroner and formal identification will need to take place to confirm the identity of the deceased.

 


 

