Police find body in Sandfly Bay near Dunedin

A body believed to be of a missing diver has been found in Sandfly Bay, Dunedin this afternoon.

Although the formal identification process is yet to be completed, police believe it is the body of a free diver who went missing last night.

Search and rescue, the coastguard and helicopters had been searching for the missing diver all day after he failed to resurface at 6.55pm last night.