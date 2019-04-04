TODAY |

Police find 100 bags of cannabis after stopping driver in the Waikato

Source:  1 NEWS

A man is facing drug-related charges following the discovery of over 100 bags of cannabis in his car when police stopped him on the expressway just out of Cambridge last night.

Source: 1 NEWS

Waikato police stopped the vehicle travelling on the the expressway on the outskirts of Cambridge at about 5.15pm.

While speaking with the driver, police say they noticed a strong smell of cannabis coming from the vehicle.

It was then searched and police found about five kilograms of cannabis, comprising of 111 bagged ounces of cannabis, as well as four pounds of cannabis heads.

The 33-year-old man will appear in Hamilton District Court at a later date on drug-related charges.


New Zealand
Hamilton and Waikato
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:49
Two further deaths announced as NZ's Covid-19 death toll rises to 11
2
Ministry of Health expands random surveillance Covid-19 testing stations around the country
3
Police find 100 bags of cannabis after stopping driver in the Waikato
4
Princess Beatrice calls off wedding as Covid-19 pandemic worsens in the UK
5
Pregnant British nurse dies of coronavirus - baby survives
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Police reunite young boy with family after he was found alone on Christchurch street

Kiwi principals concerned over Level 3 reopening - 'It's going to be a shambles'

Kiwi PPE importers fear China is preparing to halt exports

04:37

At least 40% of NZ restaurants won't be able to conduct deliveries in Level 3, association boss says