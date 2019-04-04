Police find 100 bags of cannabis after stopping driver in the Waikato

A man is facing drug-related charges following the discovery of over 100 bags of cannabis in his car when police stopped him on the expressway just out of Cambridge last night.

Source: 1 NEWS

Waikato police stopped the vehicle travelling on the the expressway on the outskirts of Cambridge at about 5.15pm.

While speaking with the driver, police say they noticed a strong smell of cannabis coming from the vehicle.

It was then searched and police found about five kilograms of cannabis, comprising of 111 bagged ounces of cannabis, as well as four pounds of cannabis heads.

The 33-year-old man will appear in Hamilton District Court at a later date on drug-related charges.