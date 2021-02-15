TODAY |

Police file formal charges against motorist accused of fleeing Auckland lockdown checkpoint

Source:  1 NEWS

A man has been charged after failing to stop at an Auckland Covid-10 lockdown checkpoint.

Source: Breakfast

Police Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers said the 26-year-old was charged with unlawfully taking a motor vehicle and driving a motor vehicle at a dangerous speed.

Police allege the man didn’t stop at the Mercer checkpoint on State Highway 1 on Monday.

The person was arrested later, when he stopped in Hamilton.

Chambers said there were no issues at any checkpoints last night.

“We are pleased with the response from our community as Tāmaki Makaurau remains in Alert Level 3.”

As of Sunday at 11.59pm, when the alert levels were raised, police stopped a total of 29,996 vehicles at 11 checkpoint sites north and south of the boundary around Auckland and surrounding areas.

At northern checkpoints, 15,263 vehicles were stopped, of which 846 — about 5.5 per cent — were turned away.

At southern checkpoints, 14,733 vehicles have been stopped, of which 1066 — about 7.2 per cent — have been turned away.

The rest of the country remains at Alert Level 2 and Chambers said no issues have been reported.

New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
Coronavirus Pandemic
