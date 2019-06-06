TODAY |

Police file burglary charges against three survivors injured in Waikato shooting that resulted in another's death

A 37-year-old man has been charged with possession of a firearm and methamphetamine in relation to a shooting incident in Kawhia where one man was killed and three others injured.

The surviving three men, aged 20, 23 and 28, have also been charged with aggravated burglary, Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley revealed today. They are recovering at Waikato Hospital.

The 37-year-old man is due to appear at Hamilton District Court today.

Police are still conducting scene examinations at several locations in the Kawhia area.

"Police would like to reassure people that there is no risk to the community," Mr Pitkethley said.

No one else is sought in relation to the incident, and a forensic post-mortem is currently being undertaken for the dead man.

He has not yet been formally identified.

Police tape around a property where four people were found injured in Kawhia, Waikato. Source: 1 NEWS
