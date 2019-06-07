TODAY |

Police file burglary charges against survivors injured in Waikato shooting that resulted in another's death

A 37-year-old man has been charged with possession of a firearm and methamphetamine in relation to a shooting incident in Kawhia where one man was killed and three others injured.

The surviving three men, aged 20, 23 and 28, have also been charged with aggravated burglary, Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley revealed today. They are recovering from gunshot wounds at Waikato Hospital.

Inspector Pitkethley wouldn’t comment as to whether anyone involved was known to police, or if they were known to each other.

The 37-year-old man is due to appear at Hamilton District Court today.

Police are still conducting scene examinations at several locations in the Kawhia area.

"Police would like to reassure people that there is no risk to the community," Mr Pitkethley said.

He told 1 NEWS outside Hauturu School this afternoon, "The investigation continues to reconstruct what actually occurred.

"There are 30 detectives in and around the Waikato working on various phases of the investigation."

There are sites of inquiry not just in the immediate area, but also in Auckland and the wider Waikato region including Te Awamuti.

No one else is sought in relation to the incident, and a forensic post-mortem is currently being undertaken for the dead man. He has not yet been formally identified.

    Police are still conducting scene examinations at several locations in the Kawhia area. Source: 1 NEWS
