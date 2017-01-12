 

Police fear Waikato mum-of-three missing for a year is dead

Police say they still have hope they'll find missing woman Kim Richmond although they now believe she is dead.

Missing Waikato woman Kim Richmond

Missing Waikato woman Kim Richmond

The police national dive squad is searching Lake Arapuni in Waikato as part of the investigation into the disappearance of Ms Richmond. 

The 42-year-old disappeared from her home in Arohena on July 31, 2016.

She was believed to have been in a silver Ford Ranger ute. The vehicle has never been found.

Detective Senior Sergeant Ross Patterson says police are "searching areas that require further investigation" as part of the ongoing search for the mother of three.

"Kim has been missing since July and the case has remained open.

"Though time has quickly slipped away, we are still keen to hear from anyone who has information relating to Kim's disappearance as we are committed to bringing her family some closure."

