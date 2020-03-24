Police fear for safety of 77-year-old missing Japanese tourist

The Police are appealing for information about an elderley Japanese tourist who went missing over four weeks ago.

Tokuichi Sako was last seen in Templeton, Canterbury on 27 February. Source: 1 NEWS

Tokuichi Sako was last seen at 3pm on 27 February in Templeton, Canterbury.

The 77-year-old has been driving a late model Toyota Hilux ute, with the registration number JTD982.

Police are concerned for Mr Sako's safety and are appealing to the public for any information on his whereabouts.