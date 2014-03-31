TODAY |

Police fatally shoot dog during Christchurch arrest

Source:  1 NEWS

A dog has been fatally shot by Christchurch police after they say it attacked a police dog at the scene of an arrest today.

Christchurch Metro Area Commander Superintendent Lane Todd said the incident happened about 2pm when police were called to a Ferry Road property, after a report that someone had slashed another person’s tyre with a knife.

Todd said police attended the address armed, "as a precaution".

"During the arrest of a male at the address, a dog has come from inside and attacked a police dog.

"Officers have attempted to use OC (oleoresin capsicum) spray and a Taser to subdue the dog, but these were unsuccessful, and the dog was subsequently shot by police," Todd said. 

He said the dog was immediately taken to a local vet for treatment, "but unfortunately has since died".

The police dog was checked by a vet and its injuries are not life-threatening.

"Police never take the shooting of an animal lightly, but it is sometimes necessary to ensure the safety of our staff, police dogs, and members of the public," Todd said. 

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice
Animals
