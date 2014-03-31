Police fatally shoot dog during Christchurch arrest

A dog has been fatally shot by Christchurch police after they say it attacked a police dog at the scene of an arrest today.

Dog attack teeth Source: Breakfast

Christchurch Metro Area Commander Superintendent Lane Todd said the incident happened about 2pm when police were called to a Ferry Road property, after a report that someone had slashed another person’s tyre with a knife.

Todd said police attended the address armed, "as a precaution".

"During the arrest of a male at the address, a dog has come from inside and attacked a police dog.

"Officers have attempted to use OC (oleoresin capsicum) spray and a Taser to subdue the dog, but these were unsuccessful, and the dog was subsequently shot by police," Todd said.

He said the dog was immediately taken to a local vet for treatment, "but unfortunately has since died".

The police dog was checked by a vet and its injuries are not life-threatening.