Police: Fatal stabbing in Blenheim followed altercation between RSE workers, Rebels gang members

Police believe the “altercation” related to a fatal stabbing in Blenheim this morning was between local RSE workers and members of the Rebels gang.

Earlier today, police launched a homicide investigation after a person died at the scene of a "disorder incident" on Market Street about 2.55am. Two other people were seriously injured, and they remain in hospital in a serious condition.

This afternoon, police said they had arrested 10 people in relation to the incident.

Murder, wounding with intent to cause grevious bodily harm, assault and disorderly behaviour are among the charges laid, police said.

The first of those charged will appear in the Blenheim District Court tomorrow.

Marlborough Area commander Inspector Simon Feltham said initial indications suggest the members of the Rebels gang were from outside Marlborough.

Feltham said further arrests were “likely” as police continued to investigate.

The area around Market Street is no longer cordoned off, but police will continue to be around the area as investigations continue.

Anyone in the area at the time of the incident or saw anything which could help is asked to contact police on 105, quoting job number P046918039.

Feltham said police would also like footage of the incident.