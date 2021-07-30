Police, family urge missing Clyde teenager to make contact

The family of a teenager missing from Cylde have issued a plea for her to make contact, as the physical search has been suspended.

Missing teen Caitlin. Source: Supplied

Caitlin Blanch was last seen hopping off the school bus about 8am on Tuesday.

“We just want to know she is safe. Reach out to us, make contact and let us know you are safe,” a family spokesperson said in a statement through police today.

“It doesn’t matter who you contact, family or friends, it can be anybody. We just want to know you are safe, that’s all we care about.”

Caitlin Blanch. Source: NZ Police.

Police and LandSAR volunteers from the Otago area have been searching and making a number of extensive inquiries into her whereabouts, including speaking to residents in the area, police said today.

While the physical search has been suspended, police said they were continuing to follow up lines of inquiry into Caitlin’s whereabouts, including if she has travelled outside of Alexandra.

"We believe Caitlin could be in the greater Otago area or beyond. At this time, there is nothing to suggest there is any foul play," they said.

"We continue to have regular contact with Caitlin’s family and have advised them of this. They understand that we won't hesitate to initiate further physical searches as new information comes to hand.

"Caitlin’s family and Police are extremely concerned for her welfare and we want to make sure she is safe. We are urging Caitlin to make contact with us and continue to appeal for information from the public to help us locate her."

Caitlin is described as being of medium build, 175cm tall, and is believed to be wearing a black jacket with fur trim, the beanie as pictured, black jeans, black boots and a dark green jersey.