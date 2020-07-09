Police, family mark one year since Constable Matthew Hunt was fatally shot

It has been one year since Constable Matthew Hunt was shot dead during a routine traffic stop in West Auckland.
The 28-year-old became the 33rd officer to be killed in the line of duty after he was fatally shot on June 19, 2020.
Another officer was seriously injured after being shot in the leg.
Police said today not one day had passed where Hunt — described as a brother — was not in its thoughts.
"His colleagues in Waitematā and across the country miss him dearly, as do his friends and family," a post read.
"Our thoughts are with his mum Diane and sister Ellie and his wider friends and family.
"You were so respected and loved Matt and touched the lives of many."
Yesterday, Police Commissioner Andrew Coster, along with Hunt's mum and sister, Diane and Ellie, Police Minister Poto Williams and Waitematā District Commander Naila Hassan unveiled a memorial plaque at Henderson Police Station.
"It was moving to see police staff come together to acknowledge the year that has passed without Matthew working by our side. His death has impacted our officers greatly, particularly those who worked closely with him during his time at Orewa Police station," Coster said.
"While we have marked the one-year anniversary of Matthew’s death with a ceremony at Henderson, I know many of his colleagues, friends and family will also be remembering him in other ways. Matthew had touched the lives of so many and while Police mourns his loss, we know his family have been the most impacted by losing their beloved son and brother."