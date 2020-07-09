Police, family mark one year since Constable Matthew Hunt was fatally shot

It has been one year since Constable Matthew Hunt was shot dead during a routine traffic stop in West Auckland.

Constable Matthew Hunt. Source: Supplied

The 28-year-old became the 33rd officer to be killed in the line of duty after he was fatally shot on June 19, 2020.

Another officer was seriously injured after being shot in the leg.

Police said today not one day had passed where Hunt — described as a brother — was not in its thoughts.

"His colleagues in Waitematā and across the country miss him dearly, as do his friends and family," a post read.

A memorial plaque for Constable Matthew Hunt was unveiled on June 18, 2021, at Henderson Police Station. Source: NZ Police

"Our thoughts are with his mum Diane and sister Ellie and his wider friends and family.

"You were so respected and loved Matt and touched the lives of many."

Yesterday, Police Commissioner Andrew Coster, along with Hunt's mum and sister, Diane and Ellie, Police Minister Poto Williams and Waitematā District Commander Naila Hassan unveiled a memorial plaque at Henderson Police Station.

"It was moving to see police staff come together to acknowledge the year that has passed without Matthew working by our side. His death has impacted our officers greatly, particularly those who worked closely with him during his time at Orewa Police station," Coster said.