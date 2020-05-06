TODAY |

Police express grave fears over fate of missing Southland man

Source:  1 NEWS

Police hold grave fears over the safety of missing Southland man Dale Watene, who disappeared last month.

Dale Watene Source: New Zealand Police

The 40-year-old hasn't been seen since April 16. Police released a photo of him today, describing him as thin and tall.

Mr Watene had been driving a blue 1995 Isuzu SUV at the time, which police located at Holt Park in Otautau.

Source: NZ Police.

Police are urging anyone with information over Mr Watene's whereabouts to come forward, and contact detective Christopher Lucy on 03 211 0400, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

