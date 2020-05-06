Police express grave fears over fate of missing Southland man

Police hold grave fears over the safety of missing Southland man Dale Watene, who disappeared last month.
Dale Watene Source: New Zealand Police
The 40-year-old hasn't been seen since April 16. Police released a photo of him today, describing him as thin and tall.
Mr Watene had been driving a blue 1995 Isuzu SUV at the time, which police located at Holt Park in Otautau.
Source: NZ Police.
Police are urging anyone with information over Mr Watene's whereabouts to come forward, and contact detective Christopher Lucy on 03 211 0400, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.