Police express grave fears over fate of missing Southland man

Police hold grave fears over the safety of missing Southland man Dale Watene, who disappeared last month.

Dale Watene Source: New Zealand Police

The 40-year-old hasn't been seen since April 16. Police released a photo of him today, describing him as thin and tall.

Mr Watene had been driving a blue 1995 Isuzu SUV at the time, which police located at Holt Park in Otautau.

Source: NZ Police.