Police express grave concerns for missing woman with Alzheimer's - 'sadly we have now well passed survivability expectations'

The search for missing Auckland woman Pat Wearn continues this morning as survivability expectations diminish.

Mrs Wearn has Alzheimer's disease, and has not been seen since last Monday when she left her home in Caversham Drive to go for a regular walk.

Since then hundreds of people from Police, LandSAR, Navy, Airforce and the Fire Service have been involved in a large scale search operation to find her, but no signs have been found.

Today further searches in several bush areas in the suburb of Torbay research and residential properties will take place.

Yesterday Mrs Wearn's son Andy Wearn, posted a video on Facebook with a heart-wrenching plea to residents in the North Shore area to check their properties and businesses again.

"By this stage she's going to be probably immobile, exhausted, dehydrated and maybe not communicative," said Mr Wearn in the video.

"We remain hopeful although time is obviously running out".

Police consulted extensively with medical experts trained in survival and plan to review search options tomorrow.

"Sadly we have now well passed the survivability expectations for Mrs Wearn," said Inspector Sunny Patel.