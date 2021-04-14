Police expect Auckland's morning commute to be disrupted by armed offenders squad raid

Police have cordoned off a North Shore street to allow officers to remove a suspicious item found at a home during a police search that included the armed offenders squad.
Police expect commuters in Murrays Bay to be disrupted as a 400-metre section of Sunrise Avenue between Wisteria Way and East Coast Road remains closed.
“Earlier this morning police, with assistance from the armed offenders squad, executed a search warrant at a Murrays Bay address,” said Detective Inspector Kevin McNaughton from the Waitematā CIB.
“While at the address, police have located a suspicious item."
Residents within the cordon will be escorted by police as they leave their homes.
“Police anticipate these cordons will create some disruption to morning commutes in the area and diversions are being put in place,” McNaughton said.