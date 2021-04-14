Police expect Auckland's morning commute to be disrupted by armed offenders squad raid

Police have cordoned off a North Shore street to allow officers to remove a suspicious item found at a home during a police search that included the armed offenders squad.

Police expect commuters in Murrays Bay to be disrupted as a 400-metre section of Sunrise Avenue between Wisteria Way and East Coast Road remains closed.

“Earlier this morning police, with assistance from the armed offenders squad, executed a search warrant at a Murrays Bay address,” said Detective Inspector Kevin McNaughton from the Waitematā CIB.

“While at the address, police have located a suspicious item."

Residents within the cordon will be escorted by police as they leave their homes.