TODAY |

Police to be at every quarantine facility as Megan Woods delivers stern message for those absconding

Source:  1 NEWS

The Government says there will be a permanent police presence at every managed isolation and quarantine facility in New Zealand from today, following this week's breach in central Auckland.

Your playlist will load after this ad

New Zealand has been shocked by a man’s disregard for the rules after he left a smoking area for a supermarket. Source: 1 NEWS

The news that police will be at the facilities 24/7 comes after a 32-year-old man who was later found to have Covid-19 yesterday left an isolation hotel in Auckland and was outside the facility for 70 minutes.

It is the second escape from isolation; on Saturday a woman at the Pullman Hotel got out by climbing over a fence and absconded for about two hours before being found nearby.

The minister in charge of managed isolation facilities, Megan Woods, said they had been working hard to build a safer, stronger exemptions process.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The person hadn’t yet tested positive when absconding from an isolation hotel last night. Source: 1 NEWS

She repeated what the Minister of Health said yesterday, saying: "Anyone who chooses to break out of these facilities is committing a reckless act of selfishness and we will come down on them with the full weight of the law.

"They don't deserve to join the team of five million."

She said nearly 30,000 New Zealanders have been through these facilities and have complied with the rules.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Immigration
Auckland
Health
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:54
Man who escaped Auckland isolation says he's now feeling 'stressed', questions positive Covid-19 test
2
Three new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation
3
Police officer Matthew Hunt had 'everything to live for', mum says at funeral
4
Married couple unsure why visa to NZ was denied
5
Full video: Funeral service for slain Auckland police officer Matthew Hunt
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Live stream: Megan Woods and Grant Robertson speak after quarantine breach, Tiwai Point announcement
01:39

Decision on Victorian A-League clubs, trapped in Covid-19 hotspot, expected today
09:36

National MP Paula Bennett calls out Hamish Walker's Covid-19 patient detail leak as 'deplorable'
00:42

'No higher calling' - Police Commissioner chokes up during funeral for killed officer Matthew Hunt