Police enter third day of search for missing Orewa man Mike McClennan

Search efforts for 75-year-old missing man Mike McClennan are continuing into the third day today after he went missing in North Auckland.

Mr McClennan was last seen on Wednesday evening walking northbound on the Hibiscus Coast Highway near Hatfields Beach about 5pm. He was last seen wearing a red and black cardigan and blue jeans.

Rodney Police senior sergeant Brett Henshaw said search and rescue staff have spent the past two days conducting an extensive search of the area, including aerial searches with the police eagle helicopter.

Mr McClennan has dementia and is likely to be in a confused and disorientated state.

"Our concerns grow with each hour that Mike McClennan remains missing and we desperately want to find him and reunite him with his family," Mr Henshaw said.

"We continue to appeal to the public for any information regarding possible sightings, including asking motorists to check their dash-cam footage if they travelled between Silverdale and Warkworth – particularly through the Hibiscus Coast Highway area - on Wednesday evening.

"I want to thank those members of the public who have contacted police with information about reported sightings and we have been reviewing this information."

Residents in the Hatfields Beach area are also asked to check their backyards and surrounding areas of their house in case they locate any items which may assist the search.