Police drop in numbers at Ihumātao site, protest organiser says

Police numbers at the Ihumātao site have been whittling away over the past couple of says, a protest organiser said.

A person speaking on behalf of the group running the protest, Save Our Unique Landscape (SOUL), told 1 NEWS there are only 13 police officers remaining at the site this morning, and contractor vehicles have moved away from the front line as well.

It comes after tensions escalated last week when police and protestors separately reported abuse from the other, including physical violence and verbal abuse. Numbers of police were ramped up during that time.

Protestors have been camping out at the site for weeks now attempting to stop a Fletcher's housing development.