TODAY |

Police drop in numbers at Ihumātao site, protest organiser says

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
Māori Issues
Property

Police numbers at the Ihumātao site have been whittling away over the past couple of says, a protest organiser said.

A person speaking on behalf of the group running the protest, Save Our Unique Landscape (SOUL), told 1 NEWS there are only 13 police officers remaining at the site this morning, and contractor vehicles have moved away from the front line as well.

It comes after tensions escalated last week when police and protestors separately reported abuse from the other, including physical violence and verbal abuse. Numbers of police were ramped up during that time.

Protestors have been camping out at the site for weeks now attempting to stop a Fletcher's housing development.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It’s been labelled the biggest Māori land protest in decades. Source: 1 NEWS

Your playlist will load after this ad

Both police and protestors have made allegations against each other. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
Māori Issues
Property
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:14
There were 226 passengers and a crew of seven on board as it took off from Moscow's Zhukovsky Airport.
Passengers scream in video shot inside Russian jet as it crash lands in Moscow cornfield
2
The actor and comedian joined Breakfast to discuss why it’s important to have your say.
Oscar Kightley urges New Zealanders to vote in local body elections - 'voting is a real privilege'
3
Police are investigating a "serious incident" in the early hours of the morning involving a stolen campervan.
Body found in stolen campervan in Waikato after 'serious incident' in Raglan
4
The Kiwi was at his combative best with a fan who bought a megaphone into the press conference for his fight with Robert Whittaker in Melbourne
Watch: UFC star Israel Adesanya goes on expletive-laden rant after brash Aussie heckler asks if NZ or Nigeria is home
5
Visit to Ihumātao 'could detract from the process' of finding a solution, Ardern says
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
05:20
The actor and comedian joined Breakfast to discuss why it’s important to have your say.

Oscar Kightley urges New Zealanders to vote in local body elections - 'voting is a real privilege'

John Armstrong's opinion: Fledgling 'blue-green' party Sustainable New Zealand clever in theory, not so clever in practice
01:41
Ollie Langridge is demanding the Government declare a climate change emergency.

Students set to join climate change activist Ollie Langridge on his 100th day protesting outside Parliament

Taranaki teen crowned Miss Teenager Universe Oceania 2019 in Guatemala