 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Police downplay idea Whangarei has gang problem despite another shooting

share

Helen Castles 

1 NEWS Reporter

Five people were injured in the latest gang-related violence to strike Whangarei.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Helen Castles

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

'Self-styled' Mongrel Mob president jailed for 18 years

2

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:31
3
Five males including the arrested man are currently been treated at Whangarei hospital.

Injured man arrested after Whangarei shootout, police confirm gang links

00:36
4
The filmmaker wasn't going to allow the young actor to steal his moment of glory on Breakfast this morning.

'That's enough from you, this is my time' - Taika Waititi's tongue-in-cheek live cross put down to Julian Dennison


00:54
5
Thomas Reahi says he wants the gangs of Whangarei to sit and talk to prevent retaliations from occurring.

Whangarei gang head says shooting could be related to drugs

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

04:25
Andrew Saville and Stephen Stuart gaze into their crystal ball to find week one’s winners.

Super Rugby predictions: Kiwi sides to dominate first round - but who will win the Dunedin derby?

Need an insight into the opening round of Kiwi play for the 2017 Super Rugby season? The 1 NEWS newsroom are back with their opinions for the big match-ups!

Neihana Rangitonga, left, and Tamsin Trainor (composite image)

Relief for mum after man admits charge from seven years ago

Tamsin Trainor says she is thrilled - but that it was a long time coming.

04:25
Andrew Saville and Stephen Stuart gaze into their crystal ball to find week one’s winners.

Late Hits: Sav & Steve's Super Rugby picks, round 1

Andrew Saville and Stephen Stuart gaze into their crystal ball to find week one's winners.

00:43
The filmmaker talks to Breakfast having been announced as New Zealander of the Year last night.

'We have to own how good we are at things' - New Zealander of the Year Taika Waititi

The filmmaker won't be shy about championing his success, or his homeland.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ