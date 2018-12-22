TODAY |

Police dog stabbed twice in the head during Northland robbery expected to make full recovery

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Northland
Animals
Crime and Justice

A police dog who was stabbed twice in the head in Northland is expected to make a full recovery from his injuries.

Caesar had a CT scan done this morning to confirm there was no permanent damage done to his eye, Northland Police Inspector Al Symonds said in a statement.

Constable Josh Van Der Kwaak and Caesar at graduation Source: New Zealand Police

The 20-month-old suffered two skull fractures, with some swelling and bruising, after responding to a burglary call on December 22.

The duo were called to a Paraua Bay home near Whangarei around 6.30am, after a resident there reported finding an armed stranger packing items into a suitcase.

The man, 30, resisted arrest after police arrived, stabbing Caesar two times, according to Inspector Al Symonds. He now faces charges of burglary and injuring a police dog.

His handler, Constable Josh Van Der Kwaak, received minor injuries in the incident.

At this stage, it is unknown when Caesar can return to the job.

Constable Van Der Kwaak, who has remained at his side, would like to thank the public for their support over the weekend, Inspector Symonds said.

Caesar and Constable Van Der Kwaak had only been partners for two weeks after graduating December 6 from the Dog Training Centre in Trentham.

Caesar, a 20-month-old rookie police dog, was twice stabbed in the head while responding to a burglary call in Northland this morning.
Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Northland
Animals
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Police investigating as woman dead, baby injured in Matamata home
2
Three NZ club rugby players handed bans for doping violations
3
CEO of Diversity Works, Bev Cassidy-McKenzie discusses if a Wellington barber’s refusal of a female customer is discriminatory.
Hairdressers and barbers warned to ditch 'thank you' drink or face $10,000 fine
4
Campers at Top 10 Waihi Beach were evacuated in the early hours of this morning.
'It was intense, quite bad' - flooding sees more than 100 campers evacuated from Waihi Beach
5
glass background blurred city lights christmas new year
Brace for heavy rain, strong winds, possibility of flooding in many parts of the North Island today and Christmas Day
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Beautiful decorated Christmas tree to be used as background - holidays concepts

Watch out for the tree - ACC's Christmas Day injuries warning
glass background blurred city lights christmas new year

Brace for heavy rain, strong winds, possibility of flooding in many parts of the North Island today and Christmas Day
CEO of Diversity Works, Bev Cassidy-McKenzie discusses if a Wellington barber’s refusal of a female customer is discriminatory.

Hairdressers and barbers warned to ditch 'thank you' drink or face $10,000 fine

Remains of harnessed horse unearthed in ancient stable near Pompeii