Police dog stabbed twice in the head during Northland robbery expected to make full recovery

A police dog who was stabbed twice in the head in Northland is expected to make a full recovery from his injuries.

Caesar had a CT scan done this morning to confirm there was no permanent damage done to his eye, Northland Police Inspector Al Symonds said in a statement.

Constable Josh Van Der Kwaak and Caesar at graduation Source: New Zealand Police

The 20-month-old suffered two skull fractures, with some swelling and bruising, after responding to a burglary call on December 22.

The duo were called to a Paraua Bay home near Whangarei around 6.30am, after a resident there reported finding an armed stranger packing items into a suitcase.



The man, 30, resisted arrest after police arrived, stabbing Caesar two times, according to Inspector Al Symonds. He now faces charges of burglary and injuring a police dog.

His handler, Constable Josh Van Der Kwaak, received minor injuries in the incident.

At this stage, it is unknown when Caesar can return to the job.

Constable Van Der Kwaak, who has remained at his side, would like to thank the public for their support over the weekend, Inspector Symonds said.