Police dog stabbed during Canterbury call-out

A police dog was stabbed numerous times during a call-out in Canterbury last night.

Police have not commented on the condition of the dog, or the incident near Kaiapoi Source: RNZ rnz.co.nz

The Canterbury West Coast Air Rescue Trust has confirmed it attended an incident involving police near Kaiapoi last night about 6pm.

Pilot Stuart Farquhar said it was an emotional sight when he arrived and then flew the injured dog to Hagley Park in Christchurch.

"The dog was put into the back of an ambulance and then driven quickly to the nearest surgical area. It was sad for everybody. It was terrible really," he said.